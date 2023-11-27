Drivers in and around West Devon will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Meldon carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Whiddon Down via A3124, A3072 and A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cheriton Bishop to Whiddon Down lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton to Stowford lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Meldon carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Whiddon Down via A3124, A3072 and A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 9am December 4 to 4pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Down, Okehampton, carriageway closure for survey works. Diversion via A388, Fore Street, New Road and Baring Ct to re-joint the A30 at Sourton Down. Stowford entry slip diversion via un-named local road southbound to join main diversion.
• A30, from 7pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A386 and B3260.
• A30, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.