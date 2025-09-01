Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh entry slip road closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion westbound to Whiddon Down and back.
• A30, from 7pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Sourton lane closures and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm September 10 to 4am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross - multiway signals for white lining/road markings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.