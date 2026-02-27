ONE of the country’s top folk duos, Suthering, will appear at the Church House in South Tawton on March 27, from 8pm.
Suthering have toured the UK extensively.
Julu and Heg are true storytellers who champion female characters, creating new narratives for women and unearthing the female heroines of folk.
What sets them apart is their wonderful chemistry and charisma on stage, natural humour and two beautifully matched voices.
With an unusual mix of cascading, dramatic piano; intricate, fingerstyle guitar; flute, whistles and harmonium, Julu and Heg bring an exciting take on folk storytelling with their evocative and distinctive sound. Their arresting a cappella arrangements have been memorable favourites with audiences.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.