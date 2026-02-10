If you’re looking for a memorable night of fun and food, Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 certainly delivers a healthy scoop of each, alongside an immersive environment, dinner theatre, and even acrobatics.
It would be easy to believe that you’d left the O2 and been transported to Greece upon entering the venue, which is decorated as a traditional Greek taverna, with balconies, faux travel shops, and a working fountain in the centre of the floor.
With a variety of breads and traditional Greek dips to start with, you have plenty of time to take in your surroundings before the show starts. Even if you don’t fancy wandering over to the fountain for a quick pic, you’ll be immersed in the experience immediately, with performers - who act as the taverna’s waiters - coming over to your table and chatting with you in character.
Soon after arriving, you’ll be served your starter, a classic Greek salad with feta alongside spanakopita (spinach and feta pastries). Be warned though - as guests are arriving for the first 45 minutes, the earlier you arrive, the longer the wait will be for your main course!
Once the show starts, you’ll meet the taverna’s owner, Nikos, along with members of his family and of his staff. The story follows a romance - and a battle to get dinner on the table - but the show is primarily a vessel for a string of ABBA’s greatest hits. With some real powerhouse vocalists and a live band, you would be hard-pressed to find anybody in the room not smiling and singing along.
The main course is timed perfectly with the first act break, and consists of a braised lamb stifado and slow-cooked beef, with shared sides of garlic-roasted potatoes and vegetable briam. As a vegetarian, my main course was a wonderful aubergine moussaka.
After the main course, the show continued - this time including an incredible aerial hoop performance - and a dessert platter was served, which may have been my favourite course of the evening, featuring baklava, orange cake, Greek yogurt and profiterole-adjacent kokakia.
By the end of the show, the cast had performed an impressive 35 of ABBA’s classic tunes, some of which were new to me - but I’m certain that a die-hard ABBA fan would be delighted to hear a few deep tracks!
Mamma Mia! The Party is a must-see for any ABBA fan - or for anybody who enjoys a fun-filled, interactive night of food and dancing.
