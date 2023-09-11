Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A388.
• A30, from 7pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cheriton Bishop to Whiddon Down lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.