Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260 and A386, HGV diversion via A3124 from Whiddon Down, A3072 and A386.
• A30, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Stowford carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via Lifton, Lewdown and Bridestowe to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford Cross to Sourton lane closure for sign installation.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.