Drivers in and around West Devon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm March 24 to 4am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 8pm March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A30, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A388 to Lifton, Sprytown, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9am to 5pm on March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 9am to 5pm on March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm March 27 to 2am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross lane closures for structure inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.