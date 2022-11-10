Rise in visits to A&E at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust last month
Subscribe newsletter
More patients visited A&E at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 15,339 patients visited A&E at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in October.
That was a rise of 8% on the 14,170 visits recorded during September, but 8% lower than the 16,674 patients seen by the trust's two predecessors in October 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 12,650 visits to A&E departments run by the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 18% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.
At Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:
In October:
- There were 1,320 booked appointments, up from 931 in September
- 58% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 1,228 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients
- Of those, 263 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
- The median time to treatment was 100 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 12% of patients left before being treated