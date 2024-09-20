The buses are more often late than on time, so I have learned to accept my fate and make the most of the time. Another new pastime during my time as human cargo is to people watch. You can’t escape conversations and some are funny, especially the many older women on a day out to Tavistock; one pair reminded me of the comedy TV character Hyacinth ‘Bouquet’. I’ve also picked up some newsy snippets. But the man taking loudly on his mobile for an hour gave me a headache.