It was a festive repertoire which had many unusual elements, including the St Day Carol, a traditional Cornish carol related to The Holly and the Ivy, New Zealand carol Te Harinui, and unusual arrangements of other traditional carols as well as a fun version of the Schneewalzer – the snow waltz – which saw everyone swinging along and raising their hands in the air. For this finale, the choir all donned their Santa hats and other festive headgear.