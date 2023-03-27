A SERIES of ‘taster’ recitals to herald the forthcoming Tavistock Festival (April 22 -May 5) has just finished in Tavistock Parish Church, writes Felciity Luckman. There was no charge for these, though donations were welcomed to defray the cost of the festival.
The first was an organ recital by Dr Sean Sweeney, which was given with all his usual flair and versatility. It was much enjoyed by an appreciative audience.
Next Stella Searson gave a very atmospheric recital on the piano, featuring composers of the Impressionist era. This despite a problem with the pedal which very nearly brought the recital to an abrupt close!
The final concert was with Mary and Leslie Mazur-Park on piano, organ and oboe, which opened in dramatic fashion with the Toccata from Vidor’s Fifth Symphony. But there were many gentler moments, such as Chopin’s Spring; this very varied programme brought the ‘mini’ series to a close.
If these concerts were just a taster of what is to come during the festival, then music-lovers across Tavistock and beyond have a great deal to which they can look forward. Music is alive and well in the area!