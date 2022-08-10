Reunion match boosts new pavilion coffers
Subscribe newsletter
THE Horrabridge Pavilion Project has received a major boost thanks to funds raised at the first-ever reunion football match.
The match, organised by Horrabridge Rangers, was for former players aged over 30 years old and took place at Fillace Park on a red hot day!
The village turned out to watch more than 40 participants, aged from 30 to 72, and the football club said it was lovely to see such a spread of ages in Horrabridge Rangers shirts.
‘The score was irrelevant as the pleasure to many players who’ve not played for a while is irreplaceable,’ said Rangers secretary Ian Mulholland.
‘The event was praised by many and will have to be done again next pre season so get your boots dusted off for a runout next year.’
£800 was raised through a raffle, barbecue and pledges towards the project to replace the tired pavilion.
‘Thank you to everyone who played and watched, and those who travelled miles to get here,’ added Ian.
‘Thank you also to the volunteers who turned out to make this Horrabridge football community event work.’
The pavilion project is being run by a committtee made up of members of the Rangers, Horrabridge Parish Council and Horrabridge Recreation Field Trust which is trying to gain funding from external sources like the Football Foundation, National Lottery and county and borough councils.
The original building was designed as a King George V pavilion in the 1930s and then refurbished in the 1970s, having served as a base for the football club since 1925 and has also benefited the community as a whole in Horrabridge.
The pavilion has gradually become rundown over time and is now proving costly to repair. The committee has already gained planning permission to replace the current building from Dartmoor National Park and aims to secure the required funds by the end of the year.
More events are being organised throughout the year too to help the cause.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |