Both West Devon borough and Tavistock council have objected to a plan by Baker Estates for 44 homes and the provision of 0.76 hectares of commercial land on Plymouth Road in the town for two main reasons — the lack of affordable homes and ‘inadequate’ employment land in the plan. The plan was refused planning permission in 2021 by the borough council and objected to by the town council, but the decision has now been appealed by the developer.