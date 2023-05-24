She said the research found that cottage life reflected today’s covid pandemic: ‘The very concept of the cottages resonates with both of us, the need to avoid a spreading disease with social distancing, fresh air, local homemade produce and the closeness of death with the cemetery just across the road. The same is the case with all the stories, they’re no different from today. We realised that people haven’t changed, with the same disputes and incidents. It looks like we’re going full circle — back in time today with an emphasis on sustainable living and fresh home-grown food.’