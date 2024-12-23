A REPEAT offender in Tavistock has been jailed for 32 weeks after being caught shoplifting in the town.
Megan Wheatcroft aged 35 and of Tavistock, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates' Court today (Monday, December 23).
She was arrested in Tavistock at the weekend and charged with both shoplifting and being in breach of her Criminal Behaviour Order.
Under the terms of this order, updated on October 3, she is banned from the centre of Tavistock.
The magistrates found her guilty of both shoplifting and being in breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order.
She was given a 32-week prison sentence and also ordered to pay £154 towards funding victim services.
Sgt Tom Ottley, who is in charge of neighbourhood policing in Tavistock, said: "This is a brilliant result for us. We worked hard to put the Criminal Behaviour Order in place for this exact reason and I'm really grateful to the courts for enforcing this.
“We have done it to protect the community of Tavistock from the issues she causes for people who live, work and run businesses in Tavistock. This sends a really strong message to those who repeatedly cause problems in our communities that their behaviour will not be tolerated."