A Remembrance Concert will be staged at St Eustachius’ Church in Tavistock on Saturday, November 9, from 6.30pm. The event is free, no bookings are required. Interval refreshments will be available at a cash-only bar. Contributions to the Royal British Legion. Performers are the Stannary Brass Band, Levowan Chamber Choir, and Mount Kelly College chamber and prep senior choirs.