His work was often humorous and a good example of this is his series of 12 paintings, still adorning the long walls of Derriford Hospital, which he donated to the hospital as a thank-you for two hip replacements. His son Alan donated a further set of 12 of his dad’s paintings showing the changing view down the River Tamar towards Calstock Viaduct to Derriford. All the paintings can be seen on floors 10 and 11 of the hospital.