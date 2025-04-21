Parts of Tavistock, Woolwell, Roborough, Yelverton and the surrounding areas continue to be either without water or with low pressure.
Although some areas are coming back on stream, South West Water can’t yet give an idea of when supplies will be fully restored.
The problems result from a burst water main late yesterday evening.
The company issued the following statement:
‘Due to a burst main on our network, some customers in PL6, PL19 and PL20 may be experiencing lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply.
‘Our team are on site working to restore supply as quickly as possible.
‘We have set up water collection points for customers experiencing interruptions and we are delivering bottled water to our most vulnerable customers as a priority.
‘We continue to keep our website updated with information - we are very sorry for the disruption caused and would like to thank customers for their patience.
‘Bottled water stations are located at George Park and Ride, Tavistock Road, PL6 7HB (what3words = noises.goats.match) and Bere Alston Bowling Club, Bedford Street, Bere Alston, PL20 7DZ (what3words = sifts.dreamer.inflation). ‘