Campaigners for a rail link to be restored between Tavistock and Bere Alston are holding a meeting tonight (Friday, September 6) in Tavistock, which the public can only attend remotely via video link.
Tavy Rail’s meeting begins at 7pm to discuss how to persuade the Government not to cancel funding for the project, as has been suggested, as part of wider cuts.
Due to technical problems the group has been forced to change the previously issued Zoom link for virtual attendees. The new link is here: .
Join Zoom Meeting 7pm Friday 6th September https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81788342995?pwd=LBpbNymk7p2YbW5yAPCCKWbzKqzv6t.1 Meeting ID: 817 8834 2995 Passcode: 072148