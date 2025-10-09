An exciting quiz and pudding night will be held in November to raise funds for the Okehampton Library.
Hosted by The Friends of Okehampton Library, the night will be filled quizzical fun, sweet delicacies and prizes for the winners.
The quiz and pudding night will take place on Friday, November14 at the All Saints Church Hall.
Arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Attendees are invited to bring their own refreshments.
The quiz teams are made up of four people and it is £5 per head.
Tickets are available on the door.
All profits will go to the Friends of Okehampton Library to support the vital work of the library in the community.
