A youth club in one of the remotest villages in West Devon is in danger of closing unless more volunteers come forward.
Princetown Youth Club (PYC), one of a dwindling number of youth clubs, is appealing for trustees to join its management committee or warns it will have to close in March.
The club is described as a lifeline for youngsters who have limited choices of safe places to meet and enjoy instructive sessions.
The village has no transport links to Tavistock, so older youngsters cannot attend outside activities, so they can easily become isolated.
Sinead Devlin, lead PYC youth worker, started off as a youngster attending the club as a resident.
She said: “In a rural community like Princetown, the youth club is more than an activity, it’s a lifeline for young people to feel connected, supported and heard.”
A senior young member said: “The youth club helps me to build confidence, resilience and friendships in a safe space outside of school.”
The club has already been forced to meet in the community centre instead of its own HQ due to maintenance issues.
However, a lack of enough committee members is crucial to meet its charitable status obligations and remain open.
A trustee, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “Without volunteers helping behind the scenes, youth clubs like Princetown simply can’t survive. Trustees and committee members make it possible for youth work to happen.”
They added: “Princetown Youth Club provides a safe, supportive and welcoming space for young people in Princetown and the surrounding rural area. We help young people build confidence, friendships and life skills, and we play a vital role in reducing isolation for local youth.”
A PYC member parent said: “Supporting the club means investing directly in the future of our village and the wellbeing of its young people especially as we are one of the few youth clubs in Devon to still be running.”
Trustees play a key role in guiding the youth club and make sure it is run safely, responsibly and in line with its charitable aims.
Duties include setting the direction of the club, ensuring it is well run and inclusive and sustainable. Also, supporting finance, safeguarding and policy decisions, attending meetings and advocating for Princetown youngsters. No experience is needed, with training and support provided.
Committee members also help with the practical running of the club.
Volunteers gain a sense of giving back to the community, satisfaction of making a visible difference locally. They also learn leadership, teamwork and decision-making.
One volunteer said: “We’re also part of a friendly, supportive team. It’s incredibly rewarding to know your time helps give local young people opportunities they might not otherwise have.
“No matter how small the amount of time you give, it will make a huge difference.”
Anyone can apply, they do not need to be parents and or have youth work experience. Trustees just need an interest in supporting youngsters and their community
Finance, admin, fundraising, governance and community work skills, or simply enthusiasm, are welcome.
