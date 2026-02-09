Central Devon MP Sir Mel Stride attended Okehampton District Round Table’s charity awards evening in Okehampton to recognise local fundraising and present donations to community groups.
Donations were handed to volunteers, charities and organisations supported by the Round Table throughout the year, including its busy festive fundraising activities across the town and surrounding area.
Sir Mel thanked members, sponsors and families for their continued commitment to local causes. He said the Round Table’s work “represents the very best of the town and the community’s generosity”.
Round Table chairman Chris Brown-Martin said members were pleased to welcome the MP and celebrate the efforts of volunteers and supporters, adding the evening helps motivate the group to keep raising funds for local causes.
