A village panto is invoking wartime spirit and patriotism while raising funds for charities.
Dartmoor’s famous community panto group, Phyl’s Follies, of Postbridge, is presenting ‘Tally Ho’ at the village hall.
Written, directed and produced by newcomers Libby Boston and Paddy Gaunt, the show has been running since last Friday with final performances tonight, Thursday, February 5, Friday, February 6 and Saturday, February 7 at 7.30pm,
This year’s show is Phyl’s Follies’ 53rd production with money raised used to finance the following year’s panto and excess being donated to local good causes. Charities being helped this year include St Gabriel’s Church, Postbridge, Hospiscare, Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society, Widecombe Primary School, Princetown Primary School and the NSPCC, Yelverton.
Alison Geen of Phyl’s Follies said: “Tally Ho is a war cry of wit, whim and wellies, with buttery-fingered camaraderie.
“The audience is asked to tighten that girth, grip those reins and Tally Ho. The show is an armed services wink to wartime bravado. It is about a subtle radio call from RAF fighter-pilot mavericks who are cool under hellfire, dodging flying bogies.”
The story introduces the village of Bogbottom, Dartmoor’s diamond in the rough – an area of outstanding peculiar interest. The star of the show is Lady Trotsalot of Dartingbottom, a Dartmoor pony with magical horse shoes which bring luck to the pub, the Soggy Moor Inn and its farmer customers’ harvests.
Postbridge-based Phyl’s Follies stages an annual pantomime every year at this time of year with the actors hailing from the Dartmoor area and many having acted in the group for several years. Others are newcomers who find panto season a good way to meet other like-minded people around Postbridge.
