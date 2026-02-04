Plymouth’s remarkable maritime, artistic and industrial heritage is taking centre stage at the most famous address in the country.
A selection of exhibits from the city’s Box Museum have been chosen to represent the city as the Prime Minister’s official Museum in Residence at Downing Street for 2026.
The prestigious partnership with the Government Art Collection will see nine paintings from The Box displayed in Downing Street throughout the year, introducing world leaders, government officials, and distinguished visitors to the breadth of Plymouth's acclaimed art collection.
The works have been chosen for the stories they tell about British innovation, resilience, and creativity through Plymouth's unique lens. The Museum in Residence appointment recognises Plymouth's significance in British history.
Maritime heritage is represented by the departure point for the Mayflower (1620), Captain Cook's voyages and Sir Francis Drake's circumnavigation.
Naval power is illustrated by images of Britain's principal naval base for over 400 years, defending the nation through centuries of conflict
Engineering innovation is shown by paintings of the Eddystone Lighthouse, Smeaton's Tower and groundbreaking maritime technology.
Post-War reconstruction is graphically shown by the transformation of one of Britain's most heavily bombed cities, rebuilt with determination and vision.
The story of Plymouth’s contemporary culture is also on show with its growing reputation for contemporary art, digital innovation, and cultural programming
Artists on show in Number Ten are Henry Andrews Luscombe, Alfred Wallis, Stanley Spencer and Charles Ginner with famous landmarks on display. Also featuring are Robert Borlase Smart, Jack Pickup and Reginald Brill.
As part of the Museum in Residence partnership over 60 works from the Government Art Collection have been selected for a free-to-see display at The Box this summer (June 20 – September 20 2026). Shaped through a series of conversations and workshops with teenagers and young adults from across Plymouth, the exhibition will feature artists such as Alvaro Barrington, Barbara Hepworth and Alberta Whittle.
Victoria Pomery, CEO of The Box, said: "This is an extraordinary moment for Plymouth and The Box. To have highlights from our collections displayed at Number 10 recognises that Britain's Ocean City has stories of genuine national significance. From the Eddystone Lighthouse a triumph of British engineering that made global maritime trade safer, to Stanley Spencer’s vision of post-war Britain, these works prove that Plymouth isn't peripheral to British history; it's been central to it."
Councillor Jemima Laing, deputy leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "Five years ago we made a bold decision to invest in culture when many cities were cutting back. Today, The Box represents Plymouth at the very heart of government. This appointment validates our belief that world-class culture can thrive outside London while remaining deeply rooted in community. The Box is 'locally loved, nationally known' and now internationally showcased."
Culture Minister, Baroness Twycross said: “It is fantastic that through the Government Art Collection's Museum in Residence partnership with The Box, artworks from Plymouth will be seen by world leaders, showcasing the breadth of talent that our nation has to offer."
