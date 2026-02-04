Gulworthy Academy officially opened its new nursery at a celebratory event on January 30.
Representatives from the Department for Education, trustees, local councillors, school governors, and Rev Judith Blowey came together to enjoy a special performance from the school choir and guided tour of the nursery as part of the opening ceremony.
Headteacher Melody Sterry, said: “I always dreamed of a nursery at Gulworthy Academy. Seeing Little Acorns now established and supporting local families is incredibly rewarding, and families have told us what a difference it makes.”
Little Acorns Nursery is a government-funded provision, established to provide better early years education to local families with children aged two to four. It opened its doors last September and already has nearly 20 children on roll.
