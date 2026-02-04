Students and staff have completed a 24-hour fixed cycle ride over February 3/4 at Mount Kelly College in aid of a mental health charity organised by Barnaby Ryder.
Talented endurance swimmer Barnaby, 18, was given a hero’s welcome by the school last summer after conquering one of swimming’s greatest challenges, crossing the English Channel, in aid of men’s mental health
This time he impressed staff with his motivational skills, by encouraging the whole school to join the sponsored indoor cycle ride in the school in aid of Devon MIND which he also organised. They have initially raised £2,500 and cycled a cumulative 5,000km (3,100 miles) or the equivalent of Tavistock to Boston.
Deputy headteacher Maddy Carr, who took part during over night, said: “It’s incredible what Barnaby has achieved - he’s so passionate about supporting mental health support as a cause.
“He’s a great swimmer and is using his endurance to not only take part in this cycle marathon, but he has also organised it and motivated the whole school to take part. There are six school houses and they competed against each other to give it a competitive edge, which has led to some big efforts to cycle the furthest distance. Barnaby has obviously realised the power of a big event in capturing people’s imaginations.”
Barnaby said: “It’s very important to support mental health support for younger people. I’ve raised money for a national men’s charity. But this time, because the whole school is taking part, I wanted it to be local, for Devon MIND, and for everyone. I know so many lads my age who don’t talk about their struggles. They put a brave face on it all, but it all comes out when they’re on their own.”
Donations are welcome at ‘Mount Kelly Cycle marathon’ on justgiving at this link: https://tinyurl.com/mpwvd8v5
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.