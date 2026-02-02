A special community gathering to pray for peace and pay tribute to those who have died in the Ukraine war is being planned in Tavistock.
The vigil for peace will be on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, February 24 at 6pm.
It will be led by the Rev Matt Godfrey in St Eustachius’ Church.
Ukrainian Tania Kovalchuk said: “On this sad day, Ukrainians in Tavistock will gather to pay tribute to those who gave their lives to protect their homeland, to stand in solidarity with those who suffer the hardships of war, who mourn the loss of their loved ones.
“The Ukrainian community in Tavistock will be deeply grateful to everyone who is able to come and join us in our prayers for peace.”
The Tavistock area has one of the highest numbers of Ukrainian refugees in Devon who fled the invasion. They have often spoken of how welcome they have felt, in particular the readiness with which householders acting as voluntary hosts by putting them up in their homes when they first arrived.
Mostly mothers with young children have integrated into the community and their children have settled at school. They have made a big contribution into major events such as the Lions’ carnival, the Christmas tree festival, joined other cultural and artistic groups and taken jobs. The Ukrainian ‘guests’ have also shared their own art and culture with long-term Tavistock residents.
On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling it a special military operation, and began occupying more of the country, starting the current phase of the war, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. The war has resulted in a refugee crisis and hundreds of thousands of deaths.
The invasion was internationally condemned. Many countries imposed sanctions against Russia, and sent humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
