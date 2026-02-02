The mayor of Tavistock is holding a talk about fascinating facts about all things watery to support the town library.
Entitled ‘Why a Wet Orange Could Change How You See the World’, the talk is open to anyone with any level of knowledge about water.
Cllr Steve Hipsey, a former Royal Navy officer, is inviting anyone to the Bedford Hotel on Friday, February 6, at 7pm to dive into a fascinating illustrated talk exploring one of the most extraordinary substances on Earth - water.
The entrance fee, payable at the door, goes towards the library - the mayor’s 202-2026 official charity.
Drawing on a long naval career working with underwater acoustics and sonar in support of anti-submarine warfare, Steve brings a unique perspective to a subject that affects every one of us, every single day.
He said: “Water is unlike anything else we know. It is the only substance found naturally on Earth as a solid, liquid and gas.
“It shapes landscapes, governs climate and quietly controls countless aspects of our daily lives. From the deeply practical to the downright surprising, this presentation reveals more than 50 remarkable facts and phenomena that will leave you seeing water in a completely new light.
“And yes, you will finally discover why a wet orange features in such matters.”
The talk is a visually rich and accessible presentation, packed with real world science and moments of genuine wonder. No specialist knowledge required - just curiosity.
The mayor’s appeal is in aid of improving the children’s section of the library which is one of the most used areas.
The appeal comes as the library and all Devon libraries (outside Plymouth) are subject to a major review by Devon County Council to save money. The council is consulting the public on increasing the role of the community in running the sites and potentially, on reducing opening hours.
