The village of Bere Ferrers was threatened by a dragon and a vengeful fairy. But worry not, it was only in the local panto, Fire and Brimstone over Bere Ferrers.
The church hall was packed for the sell-out production directed by Doug Hinge with boos and cheers. The cast and crew unravelled the story of a vengeful fairy provoked by a greedy mayor to plot an evil plan population risking them being scorched and eaten. However, the defeat of the dragon guaranteed a happy ending.
The cast were Debbie Hall, Roger White; Margaret Willmott, Joe Wingfield, Lucy Purssell, Andrew Ketteridge, Sarah Digby, Virginia Grose, Claire Wingfield, Pat Moss, Harriet Ellis, Helen Postricio, Christine Poole, Bob Neal, Andrea Newton-Allen, Jacob, Rae Rencken-Holmes and Christopher Wingfield.
Bere Ferrers panto Fire and Brimstone over Bere Ferrers with Babs, lady-in-waiting to Lady Rose (Harriet Ellis) and Volpone, Moxy Oron’s servant (Virginia Grose). Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers panto Fire and Brimstone over Bere Ferrers. Pictured are Mayor (Roger White) with his bailiffs Here and There (Margaret Willmott and Joe Wingfield. Picture by Ann Parsons. ( Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers panto Fire and Brimstone Over Bere Ferrers with Squire Archibald (Lucy Purssell) and Lady Rose (Sarah Digby). Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers panto Fire and Brimstone Over Bere Ferrers with Verruca Grubbins, squire’s housekeeper (Andrew Ketteridge) and valet Bingo (Claire Wingfield). Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers panto Fire and Brimstone with Good fairy Mother Shipton (Pat Moss) and vengeful fairy Moxy Oron (Debbie Hall). Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
