Residents have asked when ugly so-called ‘Lego’ will be removed from a historic river bridge.
Scenic Denham Bridge is a vital but vulnerable road link over the River Tavy for the residents of the Bere Peninsula.
In the past year it has been repeatedly badly damaged by traffic hitting its parapets and needed the large concrete ‘Lego’ blocks to protect it after repairs.
The architecturally listed 400-year bridge (sketched in the 1800s by artist JMW Turner) has had to be closed several times over the past 18 months and long diversions put in place.
This caused significant inconvenience to Bere Ferrers and Bere Alston residents commuting to Plymouth and Tavistock or taking children to Buckland and secondary schools.
Resident Katie McCarthy, of Bere Alston, said: “I’ve noticed that it is two years since Denham Bridge was hit and left with unsightly concrete ‘Lego’ blocks. I’d like to know what is happening to the bridge. The once beautiful, picturesque area is now an eyesore.”
The county council reassured residents the two-span steeply curving packhorse bridge is due to be restored ‘sympathetically’ to its original splendour.
The county architect has drawn up a restoration plan and will consult on it with Bere Ferrers Parish Council before work begins.
Because of its historic importance within a protected landscape, the design has been drawn up in talks with Historic England and Dartmoor National Park
A Devon County Council spokesman said: “We have prepared a scheme that will be sympathetic to the Grade II Listed Bridge seventeenth century bridge, replacing the blocks using natural stone, kerbing and earth banks.
“Because the bridge is historically significant and is set within a national park it has taken time to finalise a design which is acceptable to statutory bodies such as Historic England.
“We hope to be in a position to consult with the parish council on the new design soon.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.