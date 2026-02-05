A NEW pedestrian crossing is being planned for the A390 at St Ann’s Chapel to help familles cross the busy road.
There is still time to comment on plans drawn up by Cornwall Council contractor Cormac for the crossing close to Delaware Pre-school and Delaware Primary Academy.
It is proposed that it will be controlled by traffic lights in response to the community’s long-time call for action to stop people having to dodge the traffic. While hundreds of new houses are on one side of the road, the pre-school and primary school are on the other.
Speed cameras have already been installed in response to a community and parish council campaign.
See the plans and comment at https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/st-ann-s-chapel-drakewalls-a390-pedestrian-school-crossing by February 13 2026.
