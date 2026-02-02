Residents are being invited to take part in a scheme to use special cameras to help cut their heating bills.
Through parish and town councils and community groups, householders in West Devon are offered the use of thermal imaging cameras which show how much heat is ‘leaking’ from their homes.
Up to eight communities will be able to take part until Tuesday, March 31, with four already signed up, including Chagford and Hatherleigh. There is still space for three or four more communities to join so, others are encouraged to take part.
Residents are then advised on how to reduce the amount of heat escaping from their homes due to poor insulation, especially through walls, in roofs and round windows and doors. Increasing insulation can cut bills and mould and damp to improve health and boost comfort.
The cameras are available to borrow under a scheme delivered in partnership by West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) and Tamar Energy Community (TEC).
Building on the success of last year’s pilot, the scheme offers communities a practical way to understand where heat is escaping from their homes and how simple improvements can make them warmer, healthier and more energy efficient.
As part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting householders through the transition to more efficient homes, WDBC is making four thermal imaging cameras available to local councils and groups to borrow free of charge.
Kate Royston, TEC director and energy advisor, said: “These easy-to-use ‘point and shoot’ cameras capture thermal images that reveal cold spots and areas of heat loss, which can be caused by poorly insulated lofts, walls, roofs, windows, or doors.
“This insight can help guide cost-effective improvements that reduce energy bills, cut carbon emissions and improve comfort. For many residents affected by damp, mould, cold related health issues, or rising energy costs, this information can be especially valuable.”
Each participating community will nominate a community energy champion to coordinate use of the cameras.
TEC will support them with an introductory session, covering key issues and give advice and later host a follow-up clinic to help householders who have used the camera to discuss findings and explore next steps. TEC may also be able to offer retrofit advice visits for community buildings.
Kate Royston said: “Retrofitting a property is a journey. Using a thermal imaging camera is just one diagnostic tool we can use to look at a home and find where we can make efficiencies; we’re always happy to help anyone in West Devon and the Tamar Valley take the first step in that journey.”
TEC is a community benefit society offering energy advice services to tackle fuel poverty and enable communities to benefit from joint energy schemes.
More information on TEC’s website: https://tamarenergycommunity.com/thermal-imaging-camera-scheme/ or get in touch with TEC on [email protected] or 0800 233 5414 to discuss in more detail.
Councils and groups can check whether their communities meet the criteria and submit an application through the West Devon Borough Council website at: https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/housing/housing-support/thermal-imaging-camera-hire
