West Devon Community and Voluntary Services has appointed a community engagement co-ordinator, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, to encourage more people to volunteer in West Devon.
Dawn Todd, the new community engagement co-ordinator, has over ten years of experience in the voluntary sector and said she is committed to the belief that volunteers build strong communities.
She added: “Volunteering is vital for many organisations supporting our community, but it’s also hugely rewarding for the volunteers; improving wellbeing, building confidence and helping people develop skills to make positive changes in their lives and community.
“Volunteering is known to have a positive impact on people’s wellbeing, reducing anxiety and combating depression. Among the over-65s, volunteers have improved physical and mental health through a sense of purpose, community connection, decreased social isolation, and boosted self-esteem. In younger people, volunteering improves social skills, boosts confidence and gives valuable work experience.”
Dawn will also assist organisations in supporting volunteers with additional needs or disabilities. She said: “Sometimes all that’s needed is a conversation, asking what you need to make this role accessible, to unlock a volunteering opportunity for someone who might not have considered it before.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer numbers in West Devon have declined significantly.
Brett Elliott, chief at West Devon CVS, said: “Most of the organisations we work with are struggling to meet community needs due to a shortage of volunteers. Our research shows that a major barrier is a lack of awareness about available opportunities.
“We’re delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund is supporting our work. Thanks to National Lottery players, Dawn will be able to help people in our region get involved in volunteering, which has amazing benefits for the community and individuals.”
West Devon CVS works with charities and community groups across the region, including those supporting health, libraries, conservation, theatre, sport, heritage, and animal welfare.
