After reports of incidents involving cows on Dartmoor, livestock protection officer Karla McKechnie is reminding people to be Dartmoor Wise.
Local Laura Henshaw-Pullen alerted the livestock officer to some erratic behaviour on the moor after being chased by a single-horned cow on Long Ash.
After managing to distance herself from the cow she took to Facebook to warn others about the attack.
She said: “It’s quite unusual but there’s been a few lately. “I’ve never been afraid of them and never had an incident and I’ve lived here for ages, years, decades, and spend a lot of time on the Moors. Must be one or two rogues ones I reckon.
“It was scary,” she added. “They are absolutely massive. In that split second you’re never quite sure that running is the right thing to do but in the end your fight or flight takes over.
“I am just so glad I didn't have my baby grandson or mother with me. Running wouldn't have been an option then!”
Dartmoor livestock protection officer Karla McKechnie said: “Cows need to be given space and to not approach. The couple of incidents are unrelated, and the cows are checked daily by their owners.
“If you see a bunch of cows on the moors it’s safest to give them plenty of room especially if you have dogs. Don’t frighten them or alarm them. Some cows are autumn calving too.
She added: “Cows aren’t generally interested in people. They don’t want to be touched or have selfies taken!”
A cattle incident reporting form can be found on the Dartmoor National Park Authority website at: www.dartmoor.gov.uk/about-us/contact-us/reporting-an-incident
Karla added: “Be Dartmoor Wise. Don’t put yourself in a position where this could happen. Be aware of your surroundings and that livestock could be nearby.”
