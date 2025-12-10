A West Devon MP has slammed plans for nationalising the railways.
Rebecca Smith MP warns the Railways Bill lacks clarity and accountability. She said: “A return to nationalised rail risks sidelining passengers, stifling private investment, and undermining efficiency.”
Miss Smith, sits on the Transport Select Committee and will serve on the railways bill committee, scrutinising the legislation detail.
The bill wants to continue the government’s nationalisation, bringing track and train together under Great British Railways (GBR). GBR would take responsibility for infrastructure, passenger services, fares, and online ticketing.
It includes a new passenger watchdog and statutory roles for devolved leaders in the rail network.
Rebecca said many residents in West Devon suffer from limited rail services, and continues to campaign for improvements.
She spoke at a Commons debate on the railways and stressed bill the importance of rail freight, which competes with road haulage and is worried the bill will harm the haulage industry.,
“Private investment includes rail freight, which is competing with state-owned operators and road haulage. The Rail Freight Group warns the bill risks driving the sector into decline, costing the UK economy up to £ 2.5 billion and adding 7 million additional HGV journeys onto UK roads.”
Rebecca is also concerned the bill might reduce the powers of the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), responsible for the railways’ economic and safety regulation.
“The ORR sees its power significantly altered and possibly reduced, by this bill, so they lose their teeth. I urge the government to keep passengers front and centre of this bill.”
Rebecca told the Commons while she supports rail improvements reduced ticket prices, ‘simply returning to a state-run model is not the answer’.
She called on the government to retain a strong role for the private sector, protect rail freight, and ensure that projects deliver ‘tangible benefits’ for passengers, taxpayers, and local communities.
