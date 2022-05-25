£20,000 raised and epic ride half done ride

FORMER Tavistock resident Antony Butcher has already smashed his £20,000 charity target during his astonishing cycle ride across America — with more than half his epic trek still to go.

Antony, who is riding a gut-busting 4,000 miles across the USA from the east coast to the west, clocked up 1,300 miles when he arrived in Chicago, Illinois, having set off from New York’s Times Square on April 23.

The intrepid cyclist, who now lives in Yorkshire, is raising money for the MS (multiple sclerosis) Society, a condition which afflicted his mum, Teresa Copsey, who lived in Chapel Street, Tavistock, before moving into a nursing home.

Mrs Copsey has been living with the condition for 30 years and Antony said he wanted to raise awareness about MS.

Antony has cycled through 12 states, climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest in the process and over the next two months will ride another 2,500 miles, finishing in San Francisco in the middle of July.

His journey will take him across difficult terrain, such as the Rocky Mountains and through the desert in Nevada.

With more than 2,000 miles still to complete, hesaid: ‘Although it’s been hard work, the last month has been an amazing adventure. I’ve met so many lovely people who have supported my ride, from giving me accomodation to paying for my food.

‘I’ve also seen a broad slice of American life, from big cities to country towns and rural highways — this is a vast but beautiful country and I’ve seen so many amazing things.’

Antony’s journey will take him across three mountain ranges and through a total of 17 states. During his marathon trip, he will cycle about 50-70 miles most days, with some longer days in areas where there are substantial distances between communities.

As well as raising money for the charity, Antony said he was also hoping to raise awareness of mental health. He was planning to share his journey with local schools and community groups along the the route, having already done with more than 1,000 people in West Yorkshire, where he now lives.

Antony said: ‘After five years of planning, it is amazing to finally be on the road, raising money to support life-changing research into multiple sclerosis. Setting off from New York was really emotional and its incredible to see the support I’ve had, both in the United States and at home in Ilkley.’

If anyone wants to follow Antony’s journey, they can do this at www.facebook.com/antonyacrossamerica, www.instagram.com/antonyacrossamerica, or www.twitter.com/antonybutcher.