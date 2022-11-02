Take a look inside the “incredible” 1920s country house that has eight acres of land
Subscribe newsletter
Look inside this “extremely impressive” arts and crafts style home that was built in the 1920s and has been called one of Tavistock’s “finest” homes.
Redlands, in Tavistock, is set in more than eight acres of grounds and dates back to 1926, when it was built for a local businessman.
The house has traditional masonry elevations on the ground floor and tiles on the first floor, with a mahogany staircase connecting the two.
On the ground floor, the house is entered through a reception hall, which leads through to a drawing room, a music room, a formal dining room, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a breakfast room, a sitting room, a timber conservatory, a bathroom and a side hallway with cloak and boot storage.
Upstairs, the first floor features a galleried landing that can also be used as a reading or study space, the master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes, an en-suite bathroom and a balcony, as well as three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The gardens and grounds are made up of parkland-style lawns, formal and ornamental lawns, a vegetable garden and a grass meadow, as well as a former tennis court, a wildlife pond, three apple trees and two pasture paddocks, with all of the land together amounting to 8.3 acres.
Outbuildings include a double garage and workshop, which features a guest bedroom suite on the first floor, a laundry and utility building, a summerhouse, and a greenhouse.
The property is being marketed by Stags with a guide price of £1,400,000.
Ben Palmer of Stags commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch this incredible country house to the market; available for the first time in 18 years, Redlands is undoubtedly one of Tavistock’s finest homes.
“The property has been carefully and lovingly improved and remodelled by our client, creating a home that is full of warmth and modern comfort, whilst reflecting the house’s origins in the mid-1920s.
“The house is surrounded by extensive formal and parkland gardens which provide tremendous space, peace and privacy, arranged into several distinct spaces for horticulture, relaxation, recreation and entertaining.
“For those with a passion for arts, crafts or other creative or practical endeavours, there are large outbuildings currently set up as a studio and hobbies room, and for those looking to accommodate horses or other livestock, there are two paddocks amounting to 5.65 acres.
“With Dartmoor on the doorstep, the owners of Redlands can also enjoy unlimited walking, riding, cycling and exploring whilst still being within easy reach of Tavistock’s many facilities and amenities.
“This is an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire one of the town’s most impressive statement homes and we expect to receive strong interest in the days to come.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |