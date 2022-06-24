Own a slice of history as £350k former canal office goes up for sale

Abbey Cottage was once the office for Tavistock Canal. ( Mansbridge Balment )

This historic cottage used to act as the offices for Tavistock’s iconic canal - and you could be its new owner for just £350k.

Abbey Cottage, on Canal Road, dates back to Georgian times, being built shortly before the canal itself was constructed in 1803.

The Grade II listed house operated as the canal offices, where the officers would assess the vessels and travellers coming through the waterway.

The house pictured in 1802, just before the canal was constructed. ( Mansbridge Balment )

It would have acted as the gateway to the town and would have been at the forefront of events while it was operational - and is still now just a stone’s throw from the centre of town.

The cottage was designed as half of one unit, along with its neighbour, and is a slate hung property with windows set in round-headed recesses.

In approximately 1850, the offices were converted into a home, which has been updated and modernised over the years.

The inviting entrance to the cottage. ( Mansbridge Balment )

With three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, the ground floor consists of a sitting room, study area and a kitchen/breakfast room with its own pantry.

The cosy living room has plenty of space and contains an impressive fireplace. ( Mansbridge Balment )

Outdoors, the property retains a wrought iron gate through to the front courtyard, and a secluded walled courtyard back garden, along with a modern shed and a long driveway.

The cottage has plenty of outdoor space, including the front and back courtyards. ( Mansbridge Balment )

The property is being marketed by estate agents Mansbridge Balment, who have it listed at a price of £350k.