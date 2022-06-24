Own a slice of history as £350k former canal office goes up for sale
You can’t buy the canal, but this could be the next best thing.
This historic cottage used to act as the offices for Tavistock’s iconic canal - and you could be its new owner for just £350k.
Abbey Cottage, on Canal Road, dates back to Georgian times, being built shortly before the canal itself was constructed in 1803.
The Grade II listed house operated as the canal offices, where the officers would assess the vessels and travellers coming through the waterway.
It would have acted as the gateway to the town and would have been at the forefront of events while it was operational - and is still now just a stone’s throw from the centre of town.
The cottage was designed as half of one unit, along with its neighbour, and is a slate hung property with windows set in round-headed recesses.
In approximately 1850, the offices were converted into a home, which has been updated and modernised over the years.
With three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, the ground floor consists of a sitting room, study area and a kitchen/breakfast room with its own pantry.
Outdoors, the property retains a wrought iron gate through to the front courtyard, and a secluded walled courtyard back garden, along with a modern shed and a long driveway.
The property is being marketed by estate agents Mansbridge Balment, who have it listed at a price of £350k.
Dan Bryant, director of Mansbridge Balment, said: “We are so pleased to introduce this wonderful home to the market, such a joy to show the cottage to the buying public, especially as it is a part of the heritage of this wonderful town.”
