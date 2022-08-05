Ever fancied owning a pub? These bars near you could be your chance
Have you ever daydreamed about being a pub landlord and getting all the gossip from behind the bar?
Now could be your opportunity, as we’ve discovered a handful of pubs and bars for sale in Tavistock - right on your doorstep.
Drake’s Wine Bar - £450,000
Dating back more than a century, this Grade II property across four floors (including the basement) also has a beer garden. On the ground floor is a main bar and servery with a seating area, and a rear lobby, as well as steps leading down to the basement’s four storage rooms and beer cellar. Upstairs is a former function room with a bar on one end, a former kitchen, and a dining area. The second floor has space and rooms for three full apartments.
Jack Cham’s Lounge Bar - £425,000
This mid-terraced building is set out over three floors plus an attic space. The public floors contain a main bar, a games room, a lower ground floor bar and dance floor, a beer cellar, a rear lobby, toilets and access to the beer garden. For the owners, there is a kitchen, a storage room, an attic room and an office.
Edgcumbe Arms - £299,000
This village pub comes with plenty of room for the owners to live in, with accommodation including three bedrooms and a living area. The pub itself has two bars, kitchens and stores, as well as an outdoor patio trading area.
The Copper Penny Inn - £525,000
In the hamlet of Chipshop is this recently refurbished 18th century inn, which comes with a farm shop and two holiday flats. Inside is a lounge bar, a dining room, a function room and skittle alley, and a two-bedroom flat for the owners. Chipshop is named after the chips that were paid to miners in the local copper and arsenic mines - they could exchange them for goods at locations such as the Copper Penny Inn.
