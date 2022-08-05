Dating back more than a century, this Grade II property across four floors (including the basement) also has a beer garden. On the ground floor is a main bar and servery with a seating area, and a rear lobby, as well as steps leading down to the basement’s four storage rooms and beer cellar. Upstairs is a former function room with a bar on one end, a former kitchen, and a dining area. The second floor has space and rooms for three full apartments.