Ever considered buying a historic home? Here are five character properties for sale right now

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Thursday 13th October 2022 3:00 pm
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
historic tavi homes
The homes all date back at least 100 years and illustrate the history of Tavistock. (Mansbridge Balment )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Tavistock is home to a rich tapestry of historic buildings - but have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in one?

On the market right now is a selection of properties with unique histories stretching back hundreds of years.

We’ve rounded up some of the best of the bunch below.

Parkwood Road - £550,000

historic tavi homes
This property was originally a tollhouse (eXp UK )

This property on Parkwood Road dates back to the early 19th century and was once used as a tollhouse, suggesting it was once by a turnpike gate where travellers would be charged to pass through.

Inside, the ground floor is made up of a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, while the first floor contains two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom.

The grounds span 0.7 acres and front the River Wallabrook, as well as featuring a stone-built office/studio, a garden chalet, a workshop, a stable block and a garage.

Trelawny Road - £229,950

historic tavi homes
The house was designed to be a miner’s cottage. (Bond Oxborough Phillips )

This terraced house on Trelawny Road was originally built as a miner’s cottage, designed to accommodate the town’s workers. One of the main period features of this home is an inglenook fireplace which houses a wood-burning stove.

The cottage contains three bedrooms, a living room, a snug, a kitchen and a bathroom, and attached are both front and rear gardens.

Plymouth Road - £425,000

historic tavi homes
In the garden of this property is a feature wall with Benedictine Abbey carved stonework. (Stags )
historic tavi homes
The feature wall has carvings from the Benedictine Abbey. (Stags )

Built in approximately 1840, this Grade II listed building is designed in the Georgian style and contains period features such as sash windows, ornate mouldings, and a unique feature wall in the garden with carved stonework from the Benedictine Abbey.

The property has been used as an office but has planning consent for residential conversion into a three-bedroom home.

King Street - £325,000

historic tavi homes
This cottage is surprisingly spacious, with three bedrooms and a loft room. (Miller Town & Country )

Also Grade II listed is this cottage believed to date back to the 16th century, with a slate roof, exposed stone walls, and a sash window.

The property is spread over four floors, with the ground floor made up of an open plan living room/kitchen, a conservatory and a WC.

On the first floor is one bedroom, with a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, while the second floor houses two further bedrooms and a bathroom. On the third floor, a loft room acts as the snug.

There is also a courtyard garden.

Plymouth Road - £900,000

historic tavi homes
This massive Victorian home boasts an impressive six bedrooms. (Mansbridge Balment )

This Victorian home is Grade II listed and was built in approximately 1850. Described as “substantial”, the property contains six bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a living room, a drawing room, a kitchen/dining room, and an additional open-plan kitchen/living/dining room.

The garden is enclosed by stone walling and contains a gym/home office.

Period features of the property include marble and cast-iron fireplaces, a sweeping balustrade staircase and an original stained glass window.

More About:

Tavistock
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0