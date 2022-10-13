Ever considered buying a historic home? Here are five character properties for sale right now
Tavistock is home to a rich tapestry of historic buildings - but have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in one?
On the market right now is a selection of properties with unique histories stretching back hundreds of years.
We’ve rounded up some of the best of the bunch below.
Parkwood Road - £550,000
This property on Parkwood Road dates back to the early 19th century and was once used as a tollhouse, suggesting it was once by a turnpike gate where travellers would be charged to pass through.
Inside, the ground floor is made up of a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, while the first floor contains two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom.
The grounds span 0.7 acres and front the River Wallabrook, as well as featuring a stone-built office/studio, a garden chalet, a workshop, a stable block and a garage.
Trelawny Road - £229,950
This terraced house on Trelawny Road was originally built as a miner’s cottage, designed to accommodate the town’s workers. One of the main period features of this home is an inglenook fireplace which houses a wood-burning stove.
The cottage contains three bedrooms, a living room, a snug, a kitchen and a bathroom, and attached are both front and rear gardens.
Plymouth Road - £425,000
Built in approximately 1840, this Grade II listed building is designed in the Georgian style and contains period features such as sash windows, ornate mouldings, and a unique feature wall in the garden with carved stonework from the Benedictine Abbey.
The property has been used as an office but has planning consent for residential conversion into a three-bedroom home.
King Street - £325,000
Also Grade II listed is this cottage believed to date back to the 16th century, with a slate roof, exposed stone walls, and a sash window.
The property is spread over four floors, with the ground floor made up of an open plan living room/kitchen, a conservatory and a WC.
On the first floor is one bedroom, with a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, while the second floor houses two further bedrooms and a bathroom. On the third floor, a loft room acts as the snug.
There is also a courtyard garden.
Plymouth Road - £900,000
This Victorian home is Grade II listed and was built in approximately 1850. Described as “substantial”, the property contains six bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a living room, a drawing room, a kitchen/dining room, and an additional open-plan kitchen/living/dining room.
The garden is enclosed by stone walling and contains a gym/home office.
Period features of the property include marble and cast-iron fireplaces, a sweeping balustrade staircase and an original stained glass window.
