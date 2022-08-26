This terraced house on Hazel Road is on the edge of Tavistock and is a level walk to the town centre. The house has two storeys, and on the ground floor is a hallway, a sitting room and a kitchen/dining room, with an under-stairs cupboard and a door to the garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe and a storage cupboard, and a family bathroom. The property comes with a rear garden and patio and a garage.