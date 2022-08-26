Check out the cheapest properties to rent in Tavistock
Looking for somewhere new to live but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of the least expensive properties to rent in and around Tavistock.
Which ones would you want to live in?
Hazel Road - £700 per month
This terraced house on Hazel Road is on the edge of Tavistock and is a level walk to the town centre. The house has two storeys, and on the ground floor is a hallway, a sitting room and a kitchen/dining room, with an under-stairs cupboard and a door to the garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe and a storage cupboard, and a family bathroom. The property comes with a rear garden and patio and a garage.
Pym Street - £750 per month
This first floor apartment on Pym Street is in a fully managed property in a town centre location. The apartment has an intercom system, as well as electric heating. Inside, there is a lounge/dining room, two double bedrooms, a kitchen with a built-in hob, oven and extractor fan, and a shower room with a heated towel rail.
Heathfield - £775 per month
This period cottage by Bedford Square is in a rural location with countryside views. The lounge contains a feature fireplace and an inset wood-burning stove, as well as exposed beams and wood panelling. Elsewhere in the property is a kitchen/dining room, a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and cupboards, a second double bedroom, and a fitted bathroom. The property also comes with a utility outhouse with an additional toilet.
Cowslip Avenue - £825 per month
This modern terraced house is on the northern edge of Tavistock, with two storeys and two parking spaces. On the ground floor is a hallway, a cloakroom, a sitting room, an understairs cupboard and a kitchen/dining room with a built-in washing machine and oven. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms, and outdoors is a garden with a patio and a shed.
