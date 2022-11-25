Apartment for sale in “landmark” former school building where WH Smith studied
This apartment is part of one of Tavistock’s “most historic” buildings, forming the school where W.H. Smith studied.
The Tavyside School building, on Russell Street, was built in 1837 by the Bedford Estate as a grammar school and Master’s house.
One of the first pupils of the school was W.H. Smith, the son of the founder of WH Smith & Son newsagents - a brand which is still found on High Streets across the country today.
As well as expanding the WH Smith business, Smith was elected as MP for Westminster in 1868.
In 1877, Smith was appointed First Lord of the Admiralty, despite never having been to sea - an appointment that is thought to have been the inspiration for a character in the Gilbert & Sullivan comic opera H.M.S Pinafore.
The apartment itself is on the ground floor of the building, entered through an original wooden door leading to a kitchen with access out to the courtyards.
The sitting and dining room contains a feature fireplace with a wooden mantel and surround, while the one double bedroom has built-in wardrobes and cupboards, and a bathroom completes the accommodation.
Outside, there is a private patio area with a garden shed, as well as a communal courtyard and off-road parking.
The apartment has been brought to market by Mansbridge Balment for a price of £175,000.
Daniel Bryant of Mansbridge Balment commented: “This landmark building is located across from our Mansbridge Balment office in Tavistock.
“It is a privilege to introduce buyers to such a lovely residence, especially when the home is within an historic building like this one."
