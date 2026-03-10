Okehampton College has welcomed a new Ofsted report which recognises the progress made by leaders, staff and students.
Inspectors visited the college on Mill Road, part of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, on January 27.
The report highlighted the work undertaken by leaders at the school, to strengthen the school and drive improvements, following a period of change at the school saying that “leaders have stabilised the school following a period of turbulence.”
The school met the expected standard for Achievement, Leadership and Governance, and Personal Development and Wellbeing as part of the new Ofsted Inspection Framework.
The areas listed as needing attention included Attendance and Behaviour, Curriculum and Teaching, Inclusion and Post 16 provision.
The last Ofsted Inspection report in 2023 rated the school as Requires Improvement across all areas including its sixth form provision. A decision was reached by the college in January to no longer take year 12 sixth form students from this September due to dwindling numbers.
Leaders at the college now need to focus on pupil absence, particularly among SEND students, to provide effective support to improve student behaviour, to provide effective curriculum adaptations for SEND pupils, and “ensure that teachers have the expertise they need to quickly close any gaps that pupils have in their basic reading, handwriting and mathematics skills,” the report states.
The level of SEND provision at the school is above the national average of 13.4 percent of pupils at 16.09 percent. The school has above average absentee rates with 28.8 percent of children missing 10 percent or more of their possible morning and afternoon learning compared to 21.9 percent nationally.
Gareth Smith, principal of Okehampton College, said the report reflects the determination of staff and students to continue improving the school. He commented: “I am pleased that Ofsted has recognised the progress our staff and students have made in improving our school.
“Inspectors saw the steps we have taken to stabilise the school and focus on the right priorities, including raising expectations for behaviour and supporting students to attend and succeed.
“They also recognised what makes our community special; the way our students look out for one another and support each other.
“While we are proud of the progress that has been made, we know there is more to do. We are already building the next phase of our improvement plan to address the areas identified in the report and continue strengthening the school so it is an excellent place for all our students to be.”
Chief Executive at Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, Rachel Shaw, added: “This report recognises the strong progress being made at Okehampton College. Leaders and staff have worked tirelessly to raise expectations and create a positive culture where students can thrive.
“We are pleased that inspectors have recognised the decisive action taken by the leadership team and the commitment shown by staff and students.
“There is clear momentum at the school and we are confident Okehampton College will continue to go from strength to strength.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.