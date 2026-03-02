A veteran missionary has returned to home Tavistock after an ‘emotional’ final trip to India, coinciding with her ninetieth birthday.
Joan Williams, a retired Salvation Army missionary with a lifetime’s service behind her, received a rapturous welcome in Kolkata (Calcutta) after decades of work supporting orphans and poor people worldwide.
The visit, planned for her birthday was also her last overseas trip due to limited mobility. She brought joy to hundreds of orphaned children and to older people and ‘motherless babies’ in Salvation Army communal homes on her visit.
She handed out useful gifts to the children and adults using funds she raised from selling items from Tavistock Pannier Market.
Over her long life widowed Joan, along with her parents and husband has also given thousands of hospitalised or homeless people care, hope and a new future in the UK and abroad in multiple countries in S America with the Sally Army’s Tavistock branch
Joan, who went on her final trip with her daughter Janet, son Chris and grandson TJ, said: “I’ve said before that my trips to India would be the last one, but this really is my last one as I finally have to admit that age is catching up with me and affecting my mobility and eyesight.
“It will be difficult to not visit all those children again and those children who I saw as orphans and have now grown up.
“It brings me great happiness to see them make good lives for themselves after a sad start.
“I was humbled that so many of those who I call my ‘wider family’ came to see me at our hotel and insisted on celebrating my birthday because they were so happy to see me. This happened several times, so I ate far too much. But it was wonderful.”
She said: “The Bible says it is more blessed to give than to receive. This is the case, but I also find it more interesting to give to those who have less than you and see their reactions. It is very rewarding, even thought it was a long way and very tiring for me at my age now.”
Joan has extended her support for Sally Army homes personally and informally ‘adopted’ two orphans who are now successful in their careers. Her ‘adopted’ daughter Rupali, a theatre nurse in a kidney hospital, whose parents were killed when their home gas stove blew up. Rupali only survived as a baby because she was protected while sleeping under her parents’ bed. Rupali has promised to visit Joan in Tavistock.
Rupali came to Joan aged 16: “She wanted to become a nurse, but she wasn’t very good at exams which held her back. I took her under my wing and she joined me in many of the mission hospitals to learn. I’m so proud of her.”
Joan found it especially emotional to say good bye to her ‘adopted’ son Zoa ( a civil servant for an MP) and his three children and wife. Joan brought him from India to Tavistock to help him with his English.
