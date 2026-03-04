Disabled children could soon be enjoying improved support for short breaks under new plans by Devon County Council.
Short breaks enable disabled children and young people to take part in activities, build independence and social skills, while giving families a break from caring responsibilities.
The plan, to be considered by the council cabinet, responds to feedback from children, young people and families, which highlights current challenges.
If approved, the new approach would mean more local activities open to more families, with extra support available.
More specialist short breaks would be delivered by approved providers, helping to make sure families get good‑quality support throughout Devon.
The report also sets out plans to improve information and advice for families, so they can more easily understand what support is available and how to access it.
The strategy seeks to improve the current limited choice, gaps in provision in rural areas, inconsistent accessibility, and a heavy reliance on individual assessments and direct payments.
Councillor Richard Jefferies, cabinet member for children’s services – (social services), said: “We are looking at how to improve short breaks for disabled children and young people in Devon.
“The focus is on making support easier to access, more inclusive, and better suited to families across the county.”
The report asks cabinet at its meeting today (Wednesday, March 4) to consider endorsing a new Devon Local Area Short Breaks Strategy for 2026 to 2030, alongside a new approach to commissioning services across the county.
