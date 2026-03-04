More than nine out of ten families received their top-choice secondary school placements for September, according to figures released this week.
According to Devon County Council, 93.7 per cent of families who applied for a secondary school place for next September have been offered their first preference, compared with 93.5 per cent last year.
In total, 98.4 per cent of families will secure one of their three preferences, compared to 98.2 per cent last year.
A total of 7,142 allocations were made this year for places at Devon mainstream secondary schools.
Parents were notified of their places this week, and the council’s admissions team will be available to deal with enquiries supported by the schools team at Devon’s Customer Service Centre.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.