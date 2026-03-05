The fantastic world of the jungle came to Tavistock Primary School today, Thursday (March 5) for World Book Day.
Their imaginations were sparked by tales of explorers and wild animals from their favourite stories such as Jungle Book.
The centrepiece of the celebration of books for pleasure, rather than learning, was a giant den which they explored with torches amid shrieks of excitement.
Teacher Emily Smith said: “It’s so rewarding to do something outside the curriculum and see the children free their imaginations and be themselves, albeit as their favourite characters which are often expressions of themselves.”
Tavistock Primary School entered the magical world of story books to celebrate fantastic tales of wild animals and explorers of the jungle on World Book Day. (Tindle)
Freddie, Axel, Arlo and Joey dressed as a tiger, Nick the Fox (from Zootopia) and explorers (from Jungle Book) at Tavistock Primary School's World Book Day. (Tindle)
Presley and Ivy dressed as Julia Donaldson's characters from her book The Snail and the Whale at Tavistock Primary's World Book Day celebration. (Tindle)
