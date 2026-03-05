The children of Bere Alston school are entering into the magical world of their imaginations, sparked by their favourite stories today (Thursday).
The whole school is celebrating the work of the charity World Book Day by dressing as their top characters.
Gareth Bemister, Bere Alston School headteacher, said: “We are having a whole school story walkabout in their character costumes.
“Each teacher shares a book and children can choose which one to go and listen to. We always end our day with the 'story book character catwalk' so we can all enjoy the efforts the children have gone to.”
This was a great opportunity to join in with the national buzz around reading and the celebration of books, encouraging everyone to grow a lifelong love of reading.
Young book lovers at Bere Alston School entered into the spirit of World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School )
Elmer the Elephant joined a princess as young book lovers at Bere Alston School entered into the spirit of World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School)
Children entered into the magical worlds of stories at Bere Alston School's World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School)
Imaginations were sparked by magical stories at Bere Alston School's World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School)
Some grotesque characters entered the classroom as imaginations were sparked by magical stories at Bere Alston School's World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School)
Witches joined monsters and robots and fairies as book lovers at Bere Alston School entered into the spirit of World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School)
Rabbits and witches joined monsters and robots as young book lovers at Bere Alston School entered into the spirit of World Book Day today (Thursday). (Bere Alston School)
