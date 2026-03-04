Bere Alston’s most regal youngsters have been appointed to lead this year’s village carnival and feature in other prominent community events.
After an open selection process inviting children from across the Bere Peninsula, the village carnival committee has announced two newly-crowned children as the royal entourage.
A committee spokesman said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the 2026 carnival princesses for Bere Alston.
“Libby and Becca will be the centre of all carnival events in our village, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. We know they’ll bring so much joy and fun to the carnival events . Please join us in welcoming our beautiful 2026 Royalty.”
A key duty will be to take part in the Bere Alston Carnival on Saturday, May 16.
“They will get to ride in the procession in a special float and will receive a special new dress/outfit.”
Applications were accepted for senior royalty members aged ten or 11 and a younger category aged seven to nine.
