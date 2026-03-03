The South West has outperformed the England average on shingles vaccine uptake across both eligible age groups, new UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows.
Figures published recently show that 20.4 percent of those turning 65 in the South West had received their first dose, above the England average of 17.7 percent and the second-highest rate nationally.
For those turning 70, the South West recorded the joint highest uptake in England at 29.6 percent compared to a national average of 26 percent
While the region's performance is encouraging, the data shows that the majority of eligible adults, nearly eight in ten of those turning 65 and seven in ten of those turning 70, have still not taken up the vaccine in the early stages of eligibility.
Josh Howkins, Specialty Registrar at UKHSA South West, said: "It is really encouraging to see that people in the South West are coming forward for their shingles vaccine at a higher rate than the England average, and that we are joint top in the country for uptake among those turning 70. That reflects real effort from local GP practices and the people of the South West, taking their health seriously.
"But the data also tells us that the majority of newly eligible people in our region are yet to take up this protection, and that means thousands of people who could benefit are currently missing out.
"If you are eligible and contacted by your GP, please don't put it off. Make that appointment."
Shingles is a painful condition caused by reactivation of the chickenpox virus. It can cause weeks of severe pain and long-term complications, including nerve damage.
To doses of the vaccine are offered to all immunocompetent individuals turning 65 or 70, and to severely immunosuppressed individuals turning 18 or over.
Eligible people can check whether they qualify and book their vaccine through their GP or at NHS.uk.
